TN Marina catches fire due to boat explosion; 1 air lifted with severe injuries

STEWART CO., Tenn. - The Leatherwood Marina in Stewart County, Tennessee is closed until further notice after a boat explosion started a fire Sunday morning.
The marina is located near Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
According to police, one person was air lifted to the hospital with severe injuries.
Stewart County Fire Rescue helped battle the fire and shared photos on Facebook. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office provided WZTV with an update Sunday afternoon.
"Leatherwood Marina was in a complete inferno this morning. 7 boats totally destroyed, 3 or more damaged and 4 sunk," a Stewart County PIO said. "One individual was air lifted to the hospital with severe injuries. TWRA will be handling the investigation. Sheriff Gray would like to thank the First Responders and the Volunteer Fire Departments for an outstanding job."
TEMA and several other agencies remain on scene for environmental clean up.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will provide updates on the situation when they become available.
