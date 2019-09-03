0 TN Task Force One in Orlando, Florida, preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Members of TN Task Force One are waiting in Orlando, Florida for Hurricane Dorian to decide if it will drift ashore or ride along the coastline.

"We are in Orlando. We are staying at a large convention center," said Deputy Chief Kirk Lock with the Memphis Fire Department.

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas PM says at least 5 dead in storm

TN Task Force One left Memphis to travel to Florida. Now they have to wait to find out if they stay in Orlando or head north.

It all depends on Hurricane Dorian which has pummeled the Bahamas with destructive winds, torrential rain, and flooding.

"We use our time wisely. We get our equipment ready. We make sure our boats are ready. We make sure our engines are ready. We keep all equipment fueled up," Lock explained.

The Task Force may stay in Orlando to provide help if the storm hits or hit the road and travel again.

"We will be in pursuit of it in North Carolina or South Carolina, or where ever it may go."

FOX13 Chief Meteorologist Joey Sullipeck explained why Dorian will frustrate first responders eager to provide help. "If you are a task force and you are waiting to go help someone, you have danger spots along hundreds of miles of coastline… and each one is going to be different," Sullipeck said.

Lock explained, "It's hard to gain a feel for where it's going."

Wherever it lands, Task Force One will be there to provide support.

There are three other no-name storms brewing off the Atlantic and in the gulf. If they become hurricanes or threatening, TN Task Force One might not return for weeks.

They said they are prepared for extended duty.

