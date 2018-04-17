Issues with statewide TNReady testing may have been caused by a “deliberate attack,” according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
The standardized tests began Monday. Schools across the state – including Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Collierville locally – had issues logging in. Testing was delayed, and as a result the schedule will likely be impacted.
More than 20,000 students took TNReady after the issue was resolved this morning. Questar determined it was a conflict with the log-in system for the Classroom Assessment Builder and Nextera, which caused unacceptable log-in times. This has been fixed.— TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 16, 2018
Late Monday morning, the DOE said the issue had been resolved and they did not anticipate issues going forward.
However, Tuesday morning, some schools were still having issues. The DOE sent the following email
It appears Questar’s data center may have experienced a deliberate attack this morning based on the way traffic is presenting itself.
They are currently resetting the system.
However, the attacker may take these same steps again, and Questar is actively working on further reinforcement, including notifying authorities.
To our knowledge, no student data has been compromised.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapping suspect arrested, but woman who was beaten and abducted still missing
- SHOCKING VIDEO: Memphis child dragged off school bus by his feet
- Mother of 5 killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}