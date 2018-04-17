  • TNReady problems blamed on 'deliberate attack'

    Issues with statewide TNReady testing may have been caused by a “deliberate attack,” according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

    The standardized tests began Monday. Schools across the state – including Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Collierville locally – had issues logging in. Testing was delayed, and as a result the schedule will likely be impacted.

    Late Monday morning, the DOE said the issue had been resolved and they did not anticipate issues going forward.

    However, Tuesday morning, some schools were still having issues. The DOE sent the following email

    It appears Questar’s data center may have experienced a deliberate attack this morning based on the way traffic is presenting itself.

    They are currently resetting the system.

    However, the attacker may take these same steps again, and Questar is actively working on further reinforcement, including notifying authorities.

    To our knowledge, no student data has been compromised.

