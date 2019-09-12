Today marks 3 years since 10 people killed in Severson house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was three years ago today, that families, a community and Memphis Firefighters mourned the loss of 10 lives in one of the deadliest fires in Memphis history.
Related: Remembering the Severson house fire victims one year later
The fire killed seven children and three adults.
A fire investigator determined later faulty electrical cord that gave power to a window unit caused the fire that killed seven children and three adults.
The fire started in the front of the home. Even years after the tragedy, the home still remains vacant and boarded up. The youngest victim from this tragedy is 4-year-old Precious Rose.
The oldest victim is her grandmother, Eloise Futrell, 62 years old. Security bars that blocked all the windows. Those kept the family of 10 of escaping the fire.
On Good Morning Memphis, FOX13 breaks down the changes that came as a result of this tragedy.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}