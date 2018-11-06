0 Today's the big day - Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tuesday - we can expect to start seeing Shelby County election results roll in.

A major takeaway from early voting: Tennesseans are fired up this election cycle, with nearly record-breaking turn-out numbers across the state.

Shelby County's Election Commission Chairman, Robert Myers, says he's expecting the same for Tuesday.

"I think we had more than 1.4 million early votes in the State of Tennessee, which did exceed everyone's projections in advance of the election,” the Chairman told us.

Adding, he’s expecting a similar turnout Tuesday.

"We had 187,000+ early voters, and we are expecting a good turn out tomorrow. As much as 187,000 again, which would be great."

There are approximately 550,000 registered voters in Shelby County. If the 374,000 voters Myers projects show up, that would be more than half of all registered voters.

"That would be great, particularly for a midterm election,” Myers said inside his law office Monday.

Midterm election turnout historically runs about 40%.

Monday morning, President Trump tweeted, "Law enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday's Election."

I asked Myers if voter fraud is a concern in Shelby County.

"We don't have any concerns about widespread voter fraud in Shelby County. We have systems in place to try to prevent that,” he replied, adding the potential for voter fraud though, is very real.

With the Shelby County Election Commission finding themselves on the other side of lawsuits concerning allegations of disenfranchisement, I questioned Myers about what the voters with “deficient” registration applications should expect.

"If there's any kind of hiccup with your voter registration, there's some kind of address that's incorrect or we can't find you for some odd reason in our system, you can always vote provisionally,” he replied.

Adding there’s a myth that if you vote provisionally, your vote won’t be counted. He says that’s not the case.

Polls open in Shelby County at 7 a.m.

