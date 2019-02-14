Toddler boots recalled due to choking hazard

Target is recalling toddler boots because there is a chance it can become a choking hazard, according to a recall.
his recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur.
The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.
If you have the boots, you should take them back to Target for a full refund.
