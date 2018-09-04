Toddler fighting for life, teen girl injured after being hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A toddler is fighting for his life at a Memphis hospital after being hit by a car in Hickory Hill.
Memphis police said a car hit the toddler and a teenage girl at Ridgeway Road and Village Grove Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The toddler was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Ridgeway Station is on the scene of an accident Ridgeway and Village Grove. A male toddler and a female teen were hit by a vehicle. The toddler has been transported to Lebonheur critical from the scene the teen is listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2018
The driver stayed on the scene.
The girl was listed in non-critical condition, police said.
MPD said the driver of the vehicle who hit the children remained on scene as emergency responders arrived.
