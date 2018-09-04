  • Toddler fighting for life, teen girl injured after being hit by car in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A toddler is fighting for his life at a Memphis hospital after being hit by a car in Hickory Hill. 

    Memphis police said a car hit the toddler and a teenage girl at Ridgeway Road and Village Grove Drive around 5:30 p.m.

    The toddler was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

    The girl was listed in non-critical condition, police said. 

    MPD said the driver of the vehicle who hit the children remained on scene as emergency responders arrived. 

