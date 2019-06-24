Toddler in critical condition after being shot at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex, according to police.
Memphis police said the boy – who has not been identified – was shot at the Pershing Park Apartments on Pershing Park Drive in Frayser.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
MPD said the toddler was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Investigators said it is unclear how or who shot the child. The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 1:34 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 3670 Pershing Park Drive. A male toddler was shot. At this time, it is undetermined how/who shot the child. He was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}