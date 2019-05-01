Top 2 schools in Mississippi located in the Mid-South, report says

Multiple schools in the Mid-South received high honors from a recent report.
U.S. News and World Report released their list of the top high schools in the country.
More than 17,000 schools were ranked based on state assessment tests and college preparation.
Lewisburg High in Olive Branch and DeSoto Central in Southaven were 1 and 2 in Mississippi.
Houston High School finished 10th in Tennessee, Collierville High School is 12th, and White Station is 14th.
For the full report, click here.
