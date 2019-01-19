0 Top educator headed to Tennessee, top priority of fixing issues with state's standardized testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A top educator from Texas is headed to Tennessee as the new State Commissioner of Education.

Penny Schwinn will join Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee’s cabinet.

She said her first task is to fix the troubled student standardized TNReady exam.

Educators in Memphis said new leadership for state education in Tennessee will hopefully bring positive change to a broken system of standardized testing.

On Thursday, Lee tapped Schwinn to be his Commissioner of Education. Schwinn is coming from Texas, where she served as the deputy commissioner of education.

Keith Williams is the Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

"She's coming in at a good time but a bad time too. We have been giving these tests now for five or six years and have not had good results. We have not had a reliable testing agency,” Williams said.

The vendor who currently provides the software for the TNReady test is a company named Questar.

According to FOX13’s archive, in 2018 Questar provided the software to the state when the TNReady exam kept thousands of students from taking the exam on time.

"Last year the test was completely thrown out because it was so disorganized,” Williams said.

In 2016 the State Department of Education canceled a $108 million contract with another company after testing material didn’t get to schools on time.

"We just have not had a good grasp on how the test is developed, what it measures and what it is supposed to measure,” Williams said.

Williams said he hopes Schwinn can come in with fresh ideas to initiate change in how students are evaluated.

"I just hope she listens to teachers and listens to parents and will come up with other assessments that will complement testing and not allow testing to be the only way you assess what a child learns,” Williams said.

Questar will provide the software again this year for TNReady.

However, there are several companies bidding to provide the service for next year, and Questar is one of the companies bidding.

Testing in Tennessee starts April 15.

