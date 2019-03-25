TopGolf Swing Suite coming to Mid-South

TopGolf is coming to Tunica.
According to the company's website, the Swing Suite is coming to Gold Strike Casino Resort.
It will be the only place in the Mid-South to get the TopGolf experience, the website said.
The suite included virtual games like baseball and fair-like games like breaking plates, however, it has more unique games like 'Zombie Dodgeball'
FOX13 has reached out to learn when the experience will be open for business.
