Tornado siren malfunctions near Mid-South elementary school

No there was not a tornado warning.
If you heard a siren going off near your home or doing your early morning commute, it was probably a malfunctioning siren near White Station Elementary.
If you heard a weather siren this morning...it was malfunctioning. Everything is okay. #FOX13GMM @FOX13Memphis @BrittaniD_Fox13 https://t.co/2IHCMIcaJh— Valerie (@valonfox) October 31, 2018
A second siren also went off in Cordova, but it was due to a car accident.
If you heard weather sirens in Cordova this am...it may have been due to a traffic accident...— Valerie (@valonfox) October 31, 2018
No weather warnings in effect @FOX13Memphis @BrittaniD_Fox13 #FOX13GMM https://t.co/YIlI8Naw9G
