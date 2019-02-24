  • Tornado touches down in north Mississippi, damages reported

    Updated:

    ALCORN CO., Miss. - A tornado touched down in north Mississippi Saturday, as severe storms rolled through the Mid-South. 

    Several people took videos and pictures as funnel clouds formed near Highway 72 in Burnsville, Miss. around 4:45 p.m.

    The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Alcorn County, Tishomingo County and several other counties in north Mississippi that didn’t expire until 5 p.m. Saturday. 

    There have been reports of damage in Alcorn County, as well as Tishomingo County following the tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms. 

    FOX13 also received reports of trees down near County Road 343 in Alcorn County. 

    The National Weather Service has not released any details on the tornado, including damage or the strength of it. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

