Tornado touches down in north Mississippi, damages reported

ALCORN CO., Miss. - A tornado touched down in north Mississippi Saturday, as severe storms rolled through the Mid-South.
Several people took videos and pictures as funnel clouds formed near Highway 72 in Burnsville, Miss. around 4:45 p.m.
Violently looking tornado on the ground North of Burnsville, MS. Just crossed US72 with major debris. #mswx #tornado @NWSMemphis @TWCBreaking @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/18lnTHtdaM— Dustin Knight (@anvilcrawlerwx) February 23, 2019
Tornado crossing near hwy. 72 in Burnsville, MS. @nwsmemphis #mswx pic.twitter.com/Ct1GwEBUnN— Alan Matthew (@WTVAalan) February 23, 2019
Tornado near Burnsville, MS https://t.co/z5gqNiwofl— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) February 23, 2019
Burnsville, MS https://t.co/tLlPCIHqcT— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) February 23, 2019
From @nmscasDEAN in Prentiss County. #mswx @WTVAalan @WTVAmatt @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/cs82v7zRuO— James Bishop (@NMSCAS_JB) February 23, 2019
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Alcorn County, Tishomingo County and several other counties in north Mississippi that didn’t expire until 5 p.m. Saturday.
There have been reports of damage in Alcorn County, as well as Tishomingo County following the tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms.
FOX13 also received reports of trees down near County Road 343 in Alcorn County.
The National Weather Service has not released any details on the tornado, including damage or the strength of it.
