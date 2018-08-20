TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR A MAJORITY OF THE MID-SOUTH UNTIL 6 P.M.
- The entire FOX13 viewing area is under a variety of severe weather warnings and watches.
- Shelby County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until around 6:30 p.m.
- Multiple counties in Northern Mississippi are under tornado warnings, in effect until 6 p.m.
- There’s a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening
- Main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning
- Secondary threats are large hail and an isolated tornado
- Rain chances drop after 10 pm tonight with drier conditions moving in
- Below average afternoon highs take us through Friday
