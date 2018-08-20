  • TORNADO WARNING: Entire FOX13 viewing area under severe weather warnings

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR A MAJORITY OF THE MID-SOUTH UNTIL 6 P.M.

    • The entire FOX13 viewing area is under a variety of severe weather warnings and watches.
    • Shelby County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until around 6:30 p.m. 
    • Multiple counties in Northern Mississippi are under tornado warnings, in effect until 6 p.m.
    • WATCH LIVE: FOX13's weather forecast
    • There’s a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening
    • CLICK HERE FOR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR
    • Main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning
    • Secondary threats are large hail and an isolated tornado
    • Rain chances drop after 10 pm tonight with drier conditions moving in
    • Below average afternoon highs take us through Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this afternoon’s storm risk!

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories