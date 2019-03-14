Tornado Warning expires for Alcorn and Hardin County

ALCORN CO., Miss. - Multiple Counties were under a Tornado Warning across the Mid-South, however, they have since been able to expire.
Both Alcorn and Hardin counties were placed under a warning when a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, there was a possible tornado near Highway 72 between Corinth and Burnsville."
FOX13 has not learned of any damage.
Tornado Warning continues for Eastport MS, Counce TN until 12:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ngLDb7G4Tj— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 14, 2019
Possible tornado near Highway 72 between Corinth and Burnsville. Take cover now! #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/PtX9aj8D8H— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 14, 2019
