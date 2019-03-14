  • Tornado Warning expires for Alcorn and Hardin County

    ALCORN CO., Miss. - Multiple Counties were under a Tornado Warning across the Mid-South, however, they have since been able to expire. 

    Both Alcorn and Hardin counties were placed under a warning when a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud in the area.

    According to the National Weather Service, there was a possible tornado near Highway 72 between Corinth and Burnsville."

    FOX13 has not learned of any damage.

