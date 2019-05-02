  • Tornado Warning, Watches issued for multiple counties in FOX13 viewing area

    Updated:

    A tornado warning has been issued for Mississippi County, Arkansas.

    A tornado watch was previously issued for multiple counties in the FOX13 viewing area. 

    Cross and Poinsett counties in Arkansas are under tornado watches until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

    FOX13's Joey Sulipeck will be tracking the storms and potential severe weather -- on FOX13 News at 6.

    • Have the umbrella nearby--especially this afternoon.
    • Showers are on radar this morning in Arkansas.
    • Isolated strong storm possible north of I-40 this afternoon.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 60%.
    • Next rain chance: Friday (50%).
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

