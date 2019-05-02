A tornado warning has been issued for Mississippi County, Arkansas.
A tornado watch was previously issued for multiple counties in the FOX13 viewing area.
Cross and Poinsett counties in Arkansas are under tornado watches until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
FOX13's Joey Sulipeck will be tracking the storms and potential severe weather -- on FOX13 News at 6.
Tornado Warning including Blytheville AR, Gosnell AR, Steele MO until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UEBm8QE8Dl— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 2, 2019
MEG issues Tornado Watch for Dunklin [MO] and Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Poinsett [AR] till 7:00 PM CDT https://t.co/PdQFDrSk0q— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 2, 2019
- Have the umbrella nearby--especially this afternoon.
- Showers are on radar this morning in Arkansas.
- Isolated strong storm possible north of I-40 this afternoon.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Rain chance: 60%.
- Next rain chance: Friday (50%).
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
