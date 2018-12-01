  • Tornado WATCH issued for multiple counties in Arkansas, storms rolling through Mid-South

    Updated:

    A Tornado Watch is active over much of Arkansas including Craighead, Cross, Poinsett, Lee, St. Francis and Phillips counties until 2 a.m.

    • Scattered showers and storms are active across the FOX13 viewing area
    • Scattered showers and storms will be moving through overnight and finally exiting tomorrow morning
    • Temperatures will be very mild tonight – in the mid 60’s
    • Rain exits early tommorrow and partial clearing will begin
    • Warm temps expected for Saturday – highs in the mid 70’s
    • A nice Sunday expected
    • Another cold front Monday will deliver much colder air for next week:  highs in the low 40’s
       

