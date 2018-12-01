A Tornado Watch is active over much of Arkansas including Craighead, Cross, Poinsett, Lee, St. Francis and Phillips counties until 2 a.m.
- Scattered showers and storms are active across the FOX13 viewing area
- Scattered showers and storms will be moving through overnight and finally exiting tomorrow morning
- The latest timing -- on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION
- Temperatures will be very mild tonight – in the mid 60’s
- Rain exits early tommorrow and partial clearing will begin
- Warm temps expected for Saturday – highs in the mid 70’s
- A nice Sunday expected
- Another cold front Monday will deliver much colder air for next week: highs in the low 40’s
