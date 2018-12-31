  • Tornado watch issued for parts of the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the rain gear before you walk out the door.
    • Rain chance: 100%--strong to severe storms possible later this morning into the early afternoon for areas east of the MS River.
    • Primary threat: damaging wind gusts, followed by a lower threat for isolated tornadoes and hail.
    • Rain will be gone by this evening.
    • Temperatures today will rise to the low 60s.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday.

