TORNADO WATCH: Partly Cloudy with Scatt'd Strong Storms LATE for Mid South

THE ENTIRE FOX13 VIEWING AREA (EXCEPT FOR CROSS COUNTY) IS UNDER A TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 2 A.M.
The entire FOX13 viewing area (except for Cross county) is under a Tornado Watch until 2 am tomorrow.— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) July 20, 2018
Storms that develop have the potential to be very strong -
Please stay weather aware.
We're tracking all night long in Severe Weather Center 13. pic.twitter.com/SW2I0kd5F2
An elevated risk for severe weather for today (mainly this evening). We’re under an enhanced risk— that’s level 3 out of 5. That means we could see a few (scattered) severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail (golf ball size), and isolated tornadoes... pic.twitter.com/Zp2ycDzDUu— Patrick Pete FOX13 (@patpetefox13) July 20, 2018
Keeping an eye on this severe storm to our west. It's moving southeast at 50 mph. Primary threat: damaging wind gusts and hail.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/axXLfdHj6c— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) July 20, 2018
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY ACROSS MID-SOUTH FROM 11AM TO 8PM. FEELS LIKE” TEMPS UP TO 115
- We are rain free and warm across the Mid South.
- This afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 20/30 percent
- Higher rain chance TONIGHT. Strong to severe storms LIKELY. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy Friday
