A tornado watch was issued for multiple counties in the FOX13 viewing area.
Cross, Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale, Mississippi and Poinsett counties in Arkansas are under tornado watches until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Tornado Warning including Blytheville AR, Gosnell AR, Steele MO until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UEBm8QE8Dl— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 2, 2019
MEG issues Tornado Watch for Dunklin [MO] and Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Poinsett [AR] till 7:00 PM CDT https://t.co/PdQFDrSk0q— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 2, 2019
- Have the umbrella nearby--especially this afternoon.
- Showers are on radar this morning in Arkansas.
- Isolated strong storm possible north of I-40 this afternoon.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Rain chance: 60%.
- Next rain chance: Friday (50%).
