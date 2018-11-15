Tour bus company involved in deadly Mississippi crash has history of inspection violations

FOX13 took a closer look at Teague VIP Express, the company involved in Wednesday’s deadly bus crash in DeSoto County.
As a charter bus company, Teague VIP Express must complete state inspections annually and random federal inspections.
Reports from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) show Teague VIP Express had three unannounced inspections on Feb. 22, 2017.
During those inspections, the company's three buses had a total of 13 vehicle maintenance violations which forced all three buses to go out of service.
FOX13 discovered each bus had one of these violations:
- Damaged or missing steering system components
- Defective axle position parts
- Cracked or broken wheels or rims
One of those buses had multiple violations at same time.
Officials are still investigating what caused the crash, but so far this year, Teague VIP Express hasn't had any violations for unsafe driving.
The company's been in service since 2012 and FMCSA reports that Teague VIP Express wasn’t involved in any crashes until Wednesday.
FOX13 reached out Teague VIP Express for a comment but they declined.
