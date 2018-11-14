Winter weather has hit the Mid-South, bringing with it potentially dangerous road conditions.
Winter Weather: Live updates and latest tracking
FOX13 is monitoring the roadways and is already seeing numerous reports of accidents.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, a tour bus has overturned in the area of Highway 69 and Highway 78. There were about 46 people onboard. Multiple people were injured in the crash.
We do not know the name of the company that owns the bus, however, it was based out of Huntsville, Alabama.
There is a massive scene and the road is currently blocked.
This is a breaking story and FOX13 will have live updates on a special edition of FOX13 News starting at 4 p.m.
