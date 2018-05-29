0 Tourists get ready for free Wi-Fi in Clarksdale, Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Thousands of tourists come to Clarksdale every year for the Juke Joint festival.

Others come just to see the crossroads where legend has it Bluesman Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil.

FOX13 found out visitors won't have to ‘sell their souls to the devil’ for free Wi-Fi much longer.

Roger Stolle, Co-founder of the Juke Joint festival told FOX13 if a visitor to Clarksdale wants free Wi-Fi, there are only a number of places they can get it.

"It will be fantastic! I have people ask every day about Wi-Fi," Stolle said.

That could change in the next 3 months. The city is looking at the possibility of setting up free Wi-Fi in a 15-block radius downtown.

"But it would be nice if they could walk around and use that and be on our own Clarksdale Tourism website, or blues trail website,” Stolle said.

The plan is to use the Wi-Fi and the signs to offer a virtual reality tour when you walk up to a sign. Click on your phone and the musician appears and tells their story.

Stolle further stated, "We are trying to reach a younger demographic with blues Tourism. Things like technology and Wi-Fi and graphics are exactly what we need to pull in the younger demographic and keep this music going.”

