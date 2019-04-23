Tow truck driver hit, killed loading car in DeSoto County

A Mississippi tow truck driver was hit and killed on Tuesday while on the job.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff, the accident happened on Slocum Road and Interstate-55.
Information is limited however, FOX13 learned the driver was loading up a car on the overpass to Slocum Road when he was hit and killed.
The victim has not been identified.
It is not clear if the driver stayed on the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn more details. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
