Towboat fire closes large stretch of Mississippi River in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A towboat fire prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to close a 10-mile stretch of the Mississippi River between northeastern Arkansas and northwestern Mississippi.
A Coast Guard statement says the fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday aboard the uninspected towing vessel Jacob Kyle Rusthoven near Helena-West Helena.
The vessel was pushed to the Arkansas river bank where firefighting efforts continued.
The Coast Guard reported 13,300 gallons of fuel were aboard the vessel, but no pollution had been reported. Its crew members also were reported safe.
According to the Cost Guard, the river is now back open, and there are no water restrictions.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
