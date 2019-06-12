0 Town in DeSoto County experiencing growth boom

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The DeSoto County community of Bridgetown is experiencing a growth boom and there is no end in sight.

County leaders said more is coming.

About 280 homes have already been approved with about another 120 in the works. Folks out here said they know exactly what combination is driving it.

Mike Gullette has lived in Bridgetown all his life and said he saw it coming when the growth started spilling over in other parts of the county.

People want to live out in the country but close to city amenities.

“Mostly out of the cities out of Hernando and Olive Branch and Southaven, kinda out and away but still close,” Gullette said.

Bobby Gabresheski, another resident, said people are coming because the homes are in the Lewisburg School District, which is number one in the state.

“Got good school systems down here. I think just the community itself speaks for itself,” Gabresheski said.

Gullette told FOX13 other than the number of houses, it’s the traffic that has changed.

“I can usually drive from here to Hernando and may not pass a car,” he said. “Everything has gotten closer than it was, everything has gotten more convenient.”

DeSoto County officials said there is still plenty of land to be developed out this way so more growth is coming.

