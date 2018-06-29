0 Toys"R"Us closes all stores Friday, including 2 Memphis locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All Toys“R”Us stores are closing their doors Friday, including the two Memphis locations.

The store had a blow out sale for their last day open. The company sold toys at 80% to 90% off. They also sold items used to run the stores, like shelves and cash registers.

FOX13 spoke with Dolores Outlaw, who bought several plush superhero toys during their sale. She told us she bought them to give to kids in the hospital.

“Well, I lost my grand baby in January and he was only 11 months old,” she said. “He wouldn't have had the opportunity to go to a toy store so I thought, well what could I do?”

While she was glad to have the opportunity to buy so many toys, she said she’s devastated about every store closing.

“I’m happy that I’m able to pass this onto children, but I’m sad that so many big box stores are closing up,” Outlaw said.

Toys“R”Us filed bankruptcy last year, and has closed more than 700 stores.

This statement is on their website talking about the closing:

“Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother and sister who’s built a couch-cushion rocket ship, made up a superhero adventure, or invented something gooey. Promise us just this one thing: Don’t ever grow up. Play on!”

