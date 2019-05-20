Tracking device placed in cigarettes leads to arrests of alleged thieves

Memphis police arrested two people for their involvement in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.
According to court records, Faroq Hidar and Mohamed Saleh were booked into jail Friday, May 17.
Police said detectives were called by an employee of a gas station in Memphis. The worker was tracking a large number of cigarettes which had been stolen.
The worker was also able to give police the exact location of where they were taken, police said. The stolen items were at Raleigh Express Store,
Officers arrived at the scene, executed a search warrant and found the cigarettes behind the counter, police said. They still had the label of the other store on them.
Security footage captured Hidar unloading the stolen cigarettes and placing them in the store.
Saleh admitted to police he placed the cigarettes in the truck after he arrived at work, court records said.
Hidar and Saleh are both charged with Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act and Theft of Property.
The cigarettes were worth $4,000.
