Tractor-trailer overturns on I-240; traffic significantly backed up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic is significantly backed up on a popular Memphis interstate after a tractor-trailer overturned.
TDOT said the 18-wheeler overturned on I-240 eastbound near Walnut Grove Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Right now, only one lane is moving in that direction on I-240, and at least two TDOT emergency vehicles are on scene.
Westbound traffic on I-240 is still moving across all lanes.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
