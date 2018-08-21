  • Tractor-trailer overturns on I-240; traffic significantly backed up

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic is significantly backed up on a popular Memphis interstate after a tractor-trailer overturned. 

    TDOT said the 18-wheeler overturned on I-240 eastbound near Walnut Grove Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Right now, only one lane is moving in that direction on I-240, and at least two TDOT emergency vehicles are on scene. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Westbound traffic on I-240 is still moving across all lanes. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories