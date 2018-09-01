Trader Joe's announces opening date for Germantown location

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - It is happening. It is really happening. The Mid-South is one step closer to a Trader Joe's.
The store is set to open Friday, Sept. 14, according to a release from store officials.
Officials said customers are invited to attend the grand opening celebration, "complete with music, tastings, and more."
Related: Construction ahead of new grocery store giving Memphis drivers headaches
The Trader Joe's sign in Germantown is officially hanging on the building.
The store will be located on the 2100 block of Exeter Road.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}