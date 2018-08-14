  • Trader Joe's sign goes up in Germantown

    Updated:

    It is happening. It is really happening. 

    The Mid-South is one step closer to a Trader Joe's. 

    Related: Construction ahead of new grocery store giving Memphis drivers headaches

    The Trader Joe's sign in Germanton is officially hanging on the building. 

    The store will be located on the 2100 block of Exeter Road. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories