Trader Joe's sign goes up in Germantown

It is happening. It is really happening.
The Mid-South is one step closer to a Trader Joe's.
The Trader Joe's sign in Germanton is officially hanging on the building.
The store will be located on the 2100 block of Exeter Road.
