Trader Joe's employees robbed at gunpoint, Germantown police investigating

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Three employees were robbed at gunpoint inside Trader Joe's  Sunday morning.

    According to Germantown police, the robbery happened around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Exeter Rd. A man armed with a handgun took an undetermined amount of cash from employees inside the store, officers told FOX13.

    No one was injured.

    The suspect is described as a male black, approximately 5'8", wearing all black clothing carrying a black duffel bag.

    If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact Captain W. Stemmler at 901-751-7649 or wstemmler@germantown-tn.gov.

    To remain anonymous, contact Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-2274(CASH) or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov with any information.

