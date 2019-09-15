Trader Joe's employees robbed at gunpoint, Germantown police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Three employees were robbed at gunpoint inside Trader Joe's Sunday morning.
According to Germantown police, the robbery happened around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Exeter Rd. A man armed with a handgun took an undetermined amount of cash from employees inside the store, officers told FOX13.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a male black, approximately 5'8", wearing all black clothing carrying a black duffel bag.
If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact Captain W. Stemmler at 901-751-7649 or wstemmler@germantown-tn.gov.
To remain anonymous, contact Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-2274(CASH) or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov with any information.
