TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck fire leaves multiple lanes blocked on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police say multiple lanes are blocked after a dump truck fire on I-240.
Traffic has been impacted near the Lamar and Airways exits.
TDOT told FOX13 eastbound traffic has been affected with one lane blocked.
The left lane has also been blocked for westbound traffic.
Please use alternate routes and avoid the area.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in front of Memphis business, police say
- Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
- Whitehaven students suspended more than 160 days after massive fight near school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}