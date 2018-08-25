  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck fire leaves multiple lanes blocked on I-240

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police say multiple lanes are blocked after a dump truck fire on I-240.

    Traffic has been impacted near the Lamar and Airways exits.

    TDOT told FOX13 eastbound traffic has been affected with one lane blocked.

    The left lane has also been blocked for westbound traffic.

    Please use alternate routes and avoid the area.

