  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down road in Germantown

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - If you live or are traveling through Germantown, a recent road closure might cause delays. 

    A gas line is leaking on Forest Hill in the construction zone.  

    Traffic has been temporarily shut down south of Poplar Pike and north of Winchester.  

    Germantown police said you need to "seek another route until the road can be reopened."

