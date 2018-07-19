TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-240 closing for weekend

If you need to travel on I-240 through East Memphis this weekend, be prepared for some major delays.
Hey #Memphis Check out what's happening this weekend with the #MemFix4 project #memtraffic https://t.co/NqdK8yS9yW pic.twitter.com/4SZxxSr89j— Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) July 18, 2018
Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close a stretch of Interstate-240 from the Interstate-40/Interstate-240 split to the Interstate-40/Highway 385 split, as well as Poplar Avenue east and westbound.
