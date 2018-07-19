  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-240 closing for weekend

    If you need to travel on I-240 through East Memphis this weekend, be prepared for some major delays. 

    Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close a stretch of Interstate-240 from the Interstate-40/Interstate-240 split to the Interstate-40/Highway 385 split, as well as Poplar Avenue east and westbound.

