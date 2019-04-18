  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole opens up in Raleigh

    FOX13 has a traffic alert for anyone traveling in the Raliegh area. 

    A sinkhole has opened up on the eastbound side of James Road. 

    Barriers are currently blocking the hole and traffic is being delayed. 

