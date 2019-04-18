TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole opens up in Raleigh

FOX13 has a traffic alert for anyone traveling in the Raliegh area.
A sinkhole has opened up on the eastbound side of James Road.
Barriers are currently blocking the hole and traffic is being delayed.
Here’s a look at the sinkhole/potholes on James Rd EB in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/ZGe6dATkmC— Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) April 18, 2019
