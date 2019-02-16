0 Traffic nightmare coming to MLK Drive in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Drivers and truckers are going to face a traffic nightmare in the coming weeks.

Only one lane will stay open during the ARDOT construction project in West Memphis.

ARDOT said MLK Drive is falling apart and reconstruction is necessary.

The city’s public works director said this could hurt local businesses and truck drivers.

Truck drivers who travel through the stretch of Highway 38, known as MLK Drive, said traffic is already a headache. That makes it difficult when they need to get to a truck stop.

“All these truck stops here together, you can see how many truck stops are here,” said Jeremy Woodring.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

ARDOT will start reconstruction of MLK Drive in March between Broadway all the way across 55 and I-40.

“It will impact truckers greatly because I guess it will slow down process and cut timelines,” said Gio Bonni Best, a truck driver.

That means only one lane will stay open.

The city’s public works director said that’s going to create a big traffic jam for truckers Best and his friends.

“They wouldn’t be happy because as you can see, it’s a lot of traffic right now so it’s kind of congested and everything opened right now; closing it even further, it would be bad for business,” Best said.

ARDOT’s spokesperson said the wear and tear on MLK Drive is causing problems and the state can’t afford to wait any longer to start the project.

Thousands of truckers travel through the city every day and stop at traffic stops near the highway.

Truckers said it’s going to be tough to be patient once crews start the project.

“It just depends where you’re at in your time, the e-log system they got going now, I mean, yeah it does affect that a lot,” Woodring stated.

City leaders also told FOX13 businesses will take a hit because when drivers see the traffic, they likely will not stop.

ARDOT is working to figure out the exact start date.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.