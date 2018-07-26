Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi

Millions of dollars of heroin is off the streets after a traffic stop in Mississippi.
According to the Pearl Police Department, officers pulled the car over early in morning on July 24.
They noticed some suspicious behavior inside the car, and a search was granted.
That is when police said they found the drugs under the hood of the car.
