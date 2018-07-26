  • Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi

    Millions of dollars of heroin is off the streets after a traffic stop in Mississippi. 

    According to the Pearl Police Department, officers pulled the car over early in morning on July 24.

    They noticed some suspicious behavior inside the car, and a search was granted. 

    That is when police said they found the drugs under the hood of the car. 

