0 Traffic to be shut down around Civil Rights Museum for MLK50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We are just 12 days away from the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

New plans are being released about how the commemoration will impact downtown.

Street traffic will be completely shut down around the National Civil Rights Museum from Talbot to GE Patterson (east to west) and Main to 2nd St. (north to south).

Trending stories:

The barricades will go up on April 3rd around noon, and stay up for 48 hours.

The museum is going to have screen and speakers set up throughout the area on April 4th to broadcast the day’s events that will happening on a main stage outside the museum.

“I hope it doesn’t impact the businesses. Hopefully they will keep it accessible -- the traffic, the very least foot traffic, so that people can get in and support the community,” said Donnie Maynard, who lives on South Main.

Residents in the area had not heard about the traffic shutdown yet on Friday.

“Now that I know, it won’t be an issue I think,” said Michah Wasserman.

South Main will be far from the only area impacted in the city, and while local Memphis will be slightly inconvenienced, many are happy to see the city celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and welcome people from across the globe to Memphis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.