  • Trailer carrying tires catches on fire, shuts down part of I-40

    Updated:

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A major portion of Interstate-40 in Arkansas is shut down due to a vehicle fire. 

    Westbound traffic on I-40 at mile marker 268.9 is being diverted to Highway-70. 

    Officials said the interstate will not open for some time. 

    The cause of the fire has not been released. 

