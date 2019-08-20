Trailer carrying tires catches on fire, shuts down part of I-40

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A major portion of Interstate-40 in Arkansas is shut down due to a vehicle fire.
Westbound traffic on I-40 at mile marker 268.9 is being diverted to Highway-70.
Officials said the interstate will not open for some time.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
