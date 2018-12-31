  • Train cars carrying crude oil derail in Memphis

    Updated:

    A train company is investigating after a train derailed at a yard in Memphis. 

    The incident happened at the Harrison Yard early Monday morning. 

    According to Canadian National,

    "CN crews are responding to an incident that occurred earlier this morning on the company’s property in Memphis, TN. There is no danger to the public with no leaks, spills or injuries reported. 21 cars of mixed freight derailed at our Memphis Yard, including 6 cars containing crude oil."

    The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. 
     

