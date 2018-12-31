Train cars carrying crude oil derail in Memphis

A train company is investigating after a train derailed at a yard in Memphis.
The incident happened at the Harrison Yard early Monday morning.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people arrested after six burglaries of Memphis businesses in three days, police say
- MPD: Man robs woman at Memphis cemetery on Christmas, gives back car keys and cellphone
- Local high school marching band to perform in annual Rose Bowl parade
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to Canadian National,
"CN crews are responding to an incident that occurred earlier this morning on the company’s property in Memphis, TN. There is no danger to the public with no leaks, spills or injuries reported. 21 cars of mixed freight derailed at our Memphis Yard, including 6 cars containing crude oil."
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}