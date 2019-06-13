Train derails after hitting truck in Germantown; popular roadway shutdown indefinitely

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A train derailment in Memphis has caused a large portion of a popular road to be shutdown indefinitely.
According to Germantown police, the train derailed on Poplar Pike between Poplar Avenue and Forest Hill-Irene after hitting a truck.
PHOTOS: Train derails after hitting truck in Germantown, driver in critical condition
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Poplar Pike.
#TrainDerailment Germantown @GermantownPD tell me the WB train hit EBOX truck crossing a private driveway off Poplar Pike. Parts of the train or scattered along Poplar Pike and across the three lanes of this road. One injury. The driver.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PMUoftdG9W— Valerie (@valonfox) June 13, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said a portion of the train derailed after it collided with an EBOX dumpster truck. Officers said the truck was on a private drive crossing the tracks when the crash happened.
1:40pm West bound Norfolk southern train hit a truck on a private driveway off Poplar Pike. Driver airlifted to regional One. @GermantownPD this is between poplar avenue and Forest Hill. It will be shut down “indefinitely“ acc to GPD pic.twitter.com/4Y1Uk5C8MM— Valerie (@valonfox) June 13, 2019
FOX13 crews on scene observed traffic being diverted away from where the train derailed. Debris lined the roadway as the truck spilled off the tracks, and traffic is shut down “indefinitely” surrounding the scene.
Investigators said the driver of the truck – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Traffic Alert - Poplar Pike is closed between Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Ave. due to a crash involving a train. A portion of the train has derailed. The roadway will be closed indefinitely. Please use an alternate route.— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) June 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}