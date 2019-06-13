  • Train derails after hitting truck in Germantown; popular roadway shutdown indefinitely

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A train derailment in Memphis has caused a large portion of a popular road to be shutdown indefinitely.

    According to Germantown police, the train derailed on Poplar Pike between Poplar Avenue and Forest Hill-Irene after hitting a truck.

    The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Poplar Pike. 

    Police said a portion of the train derailed after it collided with an EBOX dumpster truck. Officers said the truck was on a private drive crossing the tracks when the crash happened.

    FOX13 crews on scene observed traffic being diverted away from where the train derailed. Debris lined the roadway as the truck spilled off the tracks, and traffic is shut down “indefinitely” surrounding the scene. 

    Investigators said the driver of the truck – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

