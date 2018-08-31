Train derails, causes major delays

A train derailment in Memphis is causing major delays during rush hour traffic.
The incident happened on Raines and Delp Street.
It is not clear what caused the train to come off the tracks.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you a live update on Good Morning Memphis.
