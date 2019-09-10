Training camp begins next month for the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The new era for Memphis Grizzlies basketball will officially begin next month with the start of training camp.
The team announced Tuesday they will hold camp at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedEx Forum October 1-3. Media day will be held on September 30.
Fans will get to see the new look squad on October 5 with an open practice at Ross Lynn Arena on the campus of Memphis University School.
This upcoming season will offer a fresh look on the bench and on the court. Mike Conley is no longer the point guard. These duties have been handed off to electric point guard Ja Morant, who was drafted second overall in June.
It's clear the franchise is investing in player development with an eye toward competing for championships in the future. The promising pieces are in place.
Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. have a chance to form a dynamic partnership.
Forward Brandon Clarke, a rookie out of Gonzaga, flashed his athletic and defensive prowess in the Las Vegas summer league (won MVP honors). He also showed some shooting ability.
Taylor Jenkins is in charge of making sure the potential of these players is fully realized. This is his first NBA head coaching job, having spent time as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Grizzlies will open the regular season on October 23 at the Miami Heat.
