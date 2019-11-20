0 Training simulators help police officers prepare for intense real-world situations

Gwinnett Co., GA - They’re becoming a staple at law enforcement agencies across the country.

Experts say training simulators are providing a better way to prepare for any situation police may find themselves in.

The technology helps officers make split-second decisions in stressful settings and worst-case scenarios.

“A lot of our newer officers are coming on to the job, and they have little life experience, and they haven't had to deal with a lot of stress or trauma or conflict in their lifetime,” Lt. Michael Kotowski with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kotowski is the training director for the sheriff’s office and said these simulators help deputies learn when to shoot and when to hold their fire.

According to a National Police Forum survey, more than half of the agencies participating this year have some type of simulator and the majority of those that don’t, expect to get one soon.

Nathan Friddle works with Meggitt Training Systems, whose simulators put officers right in the middle of the action.

“They don't have to wait to get their degrees from the school of hard knocks,” he said. “They're actually able to learn those things and become proficient much faster through the scenario-based training.”

Meggitt’s team demonstrated the simulator with scenarios police often encounter -- a traffic stop gone bad, a suspicious person, and a potential school shooting. During the simulation, trainers added elements to ramp up the situation. The team believes the more stress an officer is exposed to in a simulation, the more calmly they will react on the street in a real-life situation.

“At the end of the day you're trying to make something as realistic as possible,” Friddle said.

The training comes with a big price tag. Agencies with shrinking budgets are partnering with private foundations and applying for community grants to be able to afford it.

“This gives people a stepping stone, so they're comfortable with the real-world experience,” Kotowski said.

The goal of the training is to help officers improve judgment and reaction time and manage stress in highly intense situations as they hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.



