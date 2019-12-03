Trash bills could increase in Memphis because of new level of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Your trash could soon cost you more cash.
The chief operating officer for the city of Memphis is asking city council to approve a new fee for your trash pickup.
This comes on the heels of other proposed increases like an MLGW rate hike that would pay for infrastructure improvements.
Related: Memphis city council delays vote on MLGW rate hike
FOX13's Siobhan Riley is LIVE to explain what the proposed waste management changes could mean for you - Coming up at 6
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FBI: Smart TVs could have security issues
- Sushi recall: Ready-to-eat items sold at Trader Joe's, other chains recalled amid listeria fears
- Man charged after MPD shoots at suspect who tried to run them over in parking lot, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}