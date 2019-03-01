0 Trash piling up near Beale Street Landing in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are doing their best to manage the trash floating in the Mississippi River.

Trash is piling up on the side of Beale Street Landing.

Officials said it’s better to wait until the water levels go down so they can access all the trash.

They told FOX13 it could take about a month before they are able to get all the trash out.

People walking along the Mississippi River by Beale Street Landing were disgusted by all the trash.

“The river is pretty but trash and trees are nasty looking like it’s not something as a Memphian we’d want visitors to see coming to visit us,” said Tanna Williams.

Right now, the river level is at 40 feet.

It’s expected to crest at 41.5 feet next week, which makes it hard to clean up.

Crews with MRPP did the best they could to take the trash out of the water.

“It’s easier for us to wait for the river to go down, get in there, attack it and wait for it to go down,” said Jean Soucey with MRPP.

Soucey said it could take a month before crews can take the trash out because of the high river levels.

He said normally during this time of the year, the level is between 20 and 25 feet.

Memphians said they want their city to look clean again.

