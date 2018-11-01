0 Trash piling up, not being collected at South Memphis condo complex, residents say

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis condo owner said their trash is not being picked up and is now piling up.

The problem is that some people are not paying their maintenance fees and trash collection has stopped.

FOX13 spoke with code enforcement and sent pictures of the large amount of trash at Orchid Manor.

A spokesperson for the city said they will investigate the complaint as a possible health code violation and promised to take action.

“It is not good, it’s a hazard to everybody,” said John Ervin, a resident of the complex.

The complex is a mixture of condos with owners who live there and those who rent.

The trash dumpster was taken away last week by the contractor, but it wasn’t replaced.

Two condo owners told FOX13 the problem is money. They said the owners who belong to the condo association are either not paying maintenance fees or are behind on them.

"They are not paying their fees,” Ervin said. “And if they are not paying their fees they won't continue paying for the dumpster."

The Memphis health department sent a code inspector to investigate if it was illegal dumping.

A spokesperson with the city told FOX13 that when it comes to trash, it’s up to the property owner.

“The property owner is responsible for removal and disposal,” the spokesperson said. “If the owner fails to comply within the specified timeframe, the city will remove the debris and bill the property owners.”

