Trash problem behind Memphis Family Dollar leads to code violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A massive trash problem behind a Binghampton Family Dollar store is the reason behind Memphis code enforcement writing the store a violation – and causing a city leader to speak out against it.
FOX13 received photos earlier this weeks showing the pile of trash behind the store.
At one point, trash got so bad behind the Family Dollar that customers said it stretched across the parking lot.
According to court documents, several other Family Dollar stores have been summoned in environmental court.
“It's a disgrace to the community, it’s a disgrace to the employees and the customers,” said Patricia Rogers, a community leader.
The waste was so bad that Memphis city councilmember Werth Morgan acted Thursday morning to speak with store managers.
“I asked them what their plan was and they said they have ordered another dumpster, and that dumpster should be arriving within the next 48 hours,” said Morgan.
In February, the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue received a summons and will be in environmental court next month.
Between February and November 2018, five other Family Dollar stores received summons from Code Enforcement.
The Family Dollar on South Highland will be in environmental court next week.
