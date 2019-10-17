Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall sets up in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Thursday morning, members of the Tennessee chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars spent their time assembling the traveling Vietnam War Memorial at Central Church in Collierville.
The 300-foot-long memorial resembles the memorial in Washington, D.C. covered in the thousands of soldiers who died at war.
Several Vietnam Veterans pitched in and helped set up the memorial.
FOX13 spoke to Larry Hawkins, who fought in the war back in 1971. Hawkins has friends whose name are on the wall.
He said putting the memorial together was an emotional experience. "It's hard to say. There's many emotions in it. Some are good, some aren't," said Hawkins.
FOX13 also spoke to James Tyson, a Vietnam Veteran.
Tyson said he had mixed emotions seeing the wall that also houses several of his friend's names.
"It makes me feel good. Get those warm fuzzies cause you see so many people show up. The other side of it is sadness because I have brothers on that wall that I watched die," said Tyson.
The wall is available to see 24 hours a day through Sunday, Oct. 20. It is set up at Central Church in Collierville.
